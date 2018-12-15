Gardai appeal for mother to contact them after body of newborn baby found on Dublin beach

Gardai have issued an urgent appeal to the mother of a newly born baby, whose body was found on a beach this morning, to contact them.

The baby was discovered on the Cardyrock beach at Balbriggan in north county Dublin at 10am today by a local, who was walking along the sea shore.

Gardai and the ambulance services were alerted and the baby's body was taken to hospital for a post mortem examination.

Local officers, headed by Det Supt Paul Scott, immediately began inquiries in the area to help establish the identity of the baby's mother.

Bell's Beach north of Balbriggan, near the historic Brick Chimney, where an infant's body was discovered. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath 15/12/18

Gardai pleaded with the mother to contact them immediately at Balbriggan station, 01 8020510, or on the confidential line, 1800 666111.

They promised the mother that her call would be treated with the utmost confidence and said their main concern at the moment was her wellbeing and to ensure she could receive whatever help she needed.

They have also appealed to anybody else with information about the incident to make contact with them.

A case conference, chaired by Chief Supt Mark Curran and Det Supt Scott, will be held at Balbriggan station this evening as officers review the outcome of their inquiries so far.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Tom O’Leary expressed his shock: “Without knowing any of the circumstances I would appeal to the mother to come forward to seek the help and medical attention she needs.

"Maybe she is under a lot of pressure, we don’t know the circumstances and the matter is very delicate.

"Maybe her family and friends are aware of her situation and they could assist her in coming forward. She needs to talk to somebody.

"God almighty. We don’t know the circumstances but to think of anyone that might have had to go through that alone and also in those terrible weather conditions, alone on a beach.

"I can’t bear to think of it. It’s just so tragic. I am shocked. The whole of Ballbriggan will be in a state of shock.”

