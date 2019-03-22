Gardai appeal for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Dun Laoghaire

Alannah Corrigan was last seen in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, but is known to frequent the O’Connell Street / Mountjoy areas of Dublin.

She is described as 140 cm in height, of slight build, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Alannah or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

