GARDAI are appealing for a man who is understood to have helped three young girls after a series of alleged sexual assaults to contact them.

Gardai appeal for man who helped three girls after alleged Courtown sexual assaults to come forward

A girl was allegedly raped and two others were allegedly sexually assaulted shortly after midnight in Courtown Harbour in Gorey, Co Wexford on July 28.

A garda spokesman thanked the public for their help with their investigation so far and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "Gardaí investigating an incident of a serious assault that occurred on 28/07/19 at approximately 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford, are looking to speak to a male who is understood to have come to the assistance of three females on the night of the incident.

"An Garda Siochana would like to thank all the members of the public who have come forward to date, and continue to appeal to anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

Up to five teenage boys are suspected of being involved in the alleged sex attacks, with gardaí having visited locations in Kilkenny and Waterford as part of their investigation.

No arrests have been made so far.

In relation to the rape allegation, it is claimed that the girl was "held down" by a male teenager while his friend raped her.

Senior sources said that gardaí were also investigating whether more than one attacker was responsible for the sexual assaults on the other two young girls.

Officers believe that around 15 people were present when the alleged attacks happened at a location close to a beach in Courtown.

However, there are fears that the individuals involved are being shielded by more senior adults or that they may in fact have already left the jurisdiction.

Sources revealed that both the alleged victims and the alleged attackers were in the seaside village on holidays.

The three girls are understood to originally be from Dublin while the five teenage boys are normally based in the Kilkenny area.

The three girls have been treated in hospital in a sexual assault unit.

A senior source said the girls' claims are being treated as "credible" and a number of specialist Garda units are involved in what is described as a "highly sensitive" and detailed investigation.

Gardaí have already spoken to some witnesses as part of the probe which may be "a lengthy investigation", the source said.

Online Editors