A 29-year-old woman has been reported missing from Dublin city.

Gardai appeal for information on woman (29) missing from Dublin city centre

Rachel Garland, from Sean McDermott Street, was last seen at around 10am on Saturday, July 8.

She is described as 5'2" in height, with a slight build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Rachel was wearing navy blue denim jeans, a coral t-shirt and a blue denim shirt, with black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666-8000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

