Wednesday 5 June 2019

Gardai appeal for information on missing teenager Jamie Walsh (15)

Missing teenager Jamie Walsh (15) Pic: Garda Press Office
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai have issued an appeal in tracing the location of a missing teenager.

Jamie Walsh (15) has been missing from Rathfarnham in South Dublin since Monday, May 27th, last.

Jamie is described as being approximately 5'3" with dark brown hair, of medium build with green eyes.

When last seen, Jamie was wearing a red top, black tracksuit hoodie and red runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000.

