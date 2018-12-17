A statue has been stolen from the car park at WB Yeats' final resting place in Co Sligo.

Gardai appeal for information after statue stolen from WB Yeats' burial site

The bronze sculpture is missing from the main car park at Drumcliffe in Co Sligo.

It forms part of a larger piece displaying the poem "He wishes for the cloths of heaven" by the renowned Irish poet.

Yeats famously left the instructions that the grave consist of "no marble, no conventional phrase".

Located near the Benbulben mountains, the graveyard at Drumcliffe church also contains a high cross and nearby is a 6th Century Columbian monastery.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information regarding the piece to contact Grange Gardai or Sligo Gardai on 0719157000 or the Garda confidential line 1800666111.

