Gardai are appealing for the public's help in finding two teenage girls who have been missing for five days.

Gardai are appealing for the public's help in finding two teenage girls who have been missing for five days.

Gardai appeal for information about two teenage girls missing for five days

Janelle Quinn (15) and Hannah Hughes (16) were both reported missing to Gardai in Athlone, Co Roscommon last Wednesday, August 15.

Hannah (16) is described as 5ft 2’, with long red hair.

When last seen she was wearing a short length peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle (15) is described as 5ft 4’, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, green jacket and white Nike runners.

The girls are both thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors