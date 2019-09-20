GARDAI have launched an appeal for information about two missing girls.

GARDAI have launched an appeal for information about two missing girls.

Gardai appeal for information about two missing schoolgirls

Demi Lee Dwyer (13) and Jane Duffy (12) have been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since Thursday.

A garda spokesman said in a statement: "Demi Lee is described as being 4 ft 8 inches in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

"When last seen she was wearing a green top, green leggings and had a white, blue and pink backpack.

"Jane is described as being 5 ft 2 inches in height, of athletic build with long brown hair."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Online Editors