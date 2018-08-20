Gardai are appealing for the public's help in finding three teenage girls, two have been missing for five days and one for three days.

Gardai appeal for information about three missing teenage girls

Janelle Quinn (15) and Hannah Hughes (16) were both reported missing to Gardai in Athlone, Co Roscommon last Wednesday, August 15.

Hannah (16) is described as 5ft 2’, with long red hair.

When last seen she was wearing a short length peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle (15) is described as 5ft 4’, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, green jacket and white Nike runners.

The girls are both thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Jodie Mulvihill (16), who is missing since Friday August 17.

Jodie is described as being 5'5", with brown hair, with a nose piercing, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen Jodie was wearing a black jacket, grey bottoms and white runners.

She was last seen on Main Street, Swords. It is believed Jodie may be in the Mullingar area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700.

Online Editors