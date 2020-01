GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been misisng for two days.

Gardai appeal for information about teenage girl missing for two days

Rebecca O'Brien-Allen (16) was last seen in the Carlow area on Wednesday.

She is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slight build with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Online Editors