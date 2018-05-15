Gardai appeal for information about missing teenage girl (14)
Gardai are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing since Monday.
Anastasia Kriegel (14) was last seen at her home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare at 5pm yesterday.
Anastasia is described as 5'8", black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and slim build.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, black bottoms and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station at (01) 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors