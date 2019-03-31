Gardai appeal for information about missing teenage boy

GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for two days.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for two days.

Jordan Deasy (14) was last seen on Friday afternoon of in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 4’’ tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and grey runners.

Anyone who has seen Jordan or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors