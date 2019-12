GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for four days.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for four days.

Bryan Keehan (34) was last seen in Denmark Street in Limerick city since Saturday.

He is described as being 5'5" tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Bryan is urged to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors