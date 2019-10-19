Gardai appeal for information about missing man

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for more than four days.

Cathal Whelan (23) has been missing from Clifden, Galway since Tuesday and was seen out socialising in the are that night.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen Cathal was wearing a grey jumper, grey chino trousers and runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Clifden on 095 22500.

Online Editors