Gardaí appeal for info on missing Limerick teen Shane Mc Shera (19)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information as to the whereabouts of a missing Limerick teenager.

Shane Mc Shera has been missing from the Newham Street area of Limerick since June 2, 2021.

The 19 year-old is described as being approximately 6 foot (183cm), with dark brown hair, of medium build with brown eyes.

When last seen Shane was cycling a bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.