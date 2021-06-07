| 18.1°C Dublin

Gardaí appeal for info on missing Limerick teen Shane Mc Shera (19)

Expand

Close

Brendan Kelly Palenque

Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information as to the whereabouts of a missing Limerick teenager.

Shane Mc Shera has been missing from the Newham Street area of Limerick since June 2, 2021.

The 19 year-old is described as being approximately 6 foot (183cm), with dark brown hair, of medium build with brown eyes.

When last seen Shane was cycling a bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Limerick news

Most Watched

Privacy