Gardaí appeal for info on missing Dublin teen Stefan Muntean

Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information as to the whereabouts of a missing Dublin teenager.

Stefan Muntean, 14 years old, has been missing from the Dalkey area of south Dublin since April 25.

He is described as being approximately 5’9” (175cm), with dark brown hair, of medium build with brown eyes.

When last seen Stefan was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire on 01 666 5000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Irish Independent