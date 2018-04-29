Gardai appeal for help to find teenager missing for two weeks
Gardai have appealed for the public's help to find an 18-year-old man missing from his Monaghan home for two weeks.
Gardai say that Noel Mackin was last seen at his home in Killgowan, Co. Monaghan at 1.30pm on April 15.
Noel is described as bring 6'0", of slight build with brown short hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark coloured hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station at (047) 77200 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors