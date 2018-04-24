Gardai appeal for help to find missing woman (35)
Gardai have appeal for the public's assistance to help find a 35-year-old woman who is missing from Cork.
Bishopstown gardai have made the appeal after Deirdre Aherne was last seen at 5pm on Monday, April 23.
Deirdre is described as being 5' 3", of slim build, with long brown/blonde hair.
When last seen she was wearing a black fleece sheepskin jacket, black leggings, and a wine top.
Anyone who has seen Deirdre or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Bishopstown Garda Station on (021) 462 4500 o any Garda Station.
Online Editors