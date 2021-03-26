Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager (15)

A teenager in Dublin has gone missing, as Gardaí appeal to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Dylan Phoenix (15), who is missing from the Blackrock area of Dublin since March 12, 2021.

Dylan is described as being 5'10" (182cm), with brown hair, of normal build with blue eyes.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a Black North Face Jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Blackrock on 01 6665200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Irish Independent