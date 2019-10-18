Gardai appeal for help to find missing 79-year-old John Tyson

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 79-year-old John Tyson, who has been missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin since Thursday, October 17.

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 79-year-old John Tyson, who has been missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin since Thursday, October 17.

He is described as being 5’10’’, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy cardigan, navy trousers, black shoes and a brown jacket.

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of John. Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors