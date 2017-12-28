Gardai appeal for help to find man last seen on Christmas Eve
Gardai have appealed for the public's help to find a man last seen in Mullingar on Christmas Eve.
Gardai say that Sean Bond (51) is missing from his home in Greenpark Meadows since midday on December 24.
He is described as being 5' 8” in height, with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a navy jumper, green jacket and dark jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors