Gardai appeal for help to find girl (15) missing for three days
Gardai in Dublin have appealed for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl last seen three days ago.
Officers in Store Street are looking for assistance to find Kaitlyn Sheridan (Kelly) who is missing from her home on Parnell Street.
Kaitlyn was last seen when she left her home at approximately 4.30p.m. on Wednesday April 25.
The teenager is known to frequent the Whitehall and Ballymun areas of Dublin.
Kaitlyn is described as 6'0" in height and of slim build with auburn hair and hazel/blue eyes.
When last seen she was wearing grey leggings with white stripes, a black jacket with black fur on the hood and white Puma runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
