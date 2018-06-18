Gardai appeal for help to find Dublin teenager last seen on Friday
Gardai have asked for the public's help to find a teenager missing from Dublin since Friday.
According to gardai, 16-year-old Ahmed Salah was last seen in the Templeogue area on June 15.
Ahmed is described as 182cm in height, of medium build, with brown eyes and black hair.
When last seen he was wearing black jeans, black shirt, dark grey jacket and a wool hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors