Gardai appeal for help to find brother (16) and sister (14) missing from Sligo
Gardai are appealing for the public's help to find two teenage siblings missing from Sligo.
Gardai say that Samuel (Sam) Milosiu (16) was last seen in Sligo on February 19.
Samuel is described as being 5'9" tall with black hair and brown eyes.
His sister Zmeranda Milosiu (14) was last seen on Tuesday, March 13, also in Sligo.
Zmeranda is described as being 5'1", of slim build and with long black hair.
Gardai believe that they may frequent the Donegal area.
Anyone who has seen Samuel or Zmeranda or who can assist in locating them is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors