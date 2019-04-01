GARDAI have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing a missing 26-year-old woman from Co Cork.

Gardai appeal for help in tracing woman (26) missing from Cork for over 3 months

Mary Ann Dinan (26) was last seen in Mallow, Co Cork on December 19 2018.

She is described as being 5’ 3’’ tall, of slight build and with long brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Mary Ann or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

