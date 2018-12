Gardai are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing a young woman from Limerick.

Gardai are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing a young woman from Limerick.

Gardai appeal for help in tracing missing woman (23) from Limerick

Rachel O'Donoghue (23) from Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick, was last seen at home on Tuesday 11 December.

She is described as 5ft 5in tall with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors