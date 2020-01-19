Gardaí are appealing for help in the search for a missing teenage girl.

Gardaí are appealing for help in the search for a missing teenage girl.

Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing teen girl (15)

Lacramioara Gabriela Argint, 15 years was last seen on Talbot Street, Dublin 1 at approximately 5pm on Saturday, January 18.

Lacramioara is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans and dark runners.

Gardaí and Lacramioara's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Lacramioara or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors