Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman.

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing woman

Agnieska Ziemska was last seen when she left her home in Clane, Co Kildare at approximately 11pm on Wednesday October 3.

She is described as 5ft 8” in height, of slim build with blue eyes and long blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue Puma hooded top, black leggings and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors