Gardai appeal for help in finding missing teenager Danny Coffey (14)

Gardai are appealing for the pubic's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Cork.

Danny Coffey (14), from Glanmire, was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 8th last, at Ryan's Supervalu in the Co Cork town.

Danny is described as being 5ft 5in in height, of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, the teenager was wearing a black tracksuit and white runners.

Anyone who has seen Danny or who can assist in locating him are asked to contact gardai in Mayfield on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors