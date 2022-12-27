Gardaí appeal for help in finding boy (13) missing since Christmas Day

Gardaí have appealed for help in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Christmas Day.

Jack Byrne, from Athlone, Co Westmeath, has been missing since the evening of December 25.

The teenager is known to frequent Dublin 1 area.

He is described as being around 5ft 5ins in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and a dark grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Mountjoy garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.