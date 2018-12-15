Gardai appeal for dash cam footage as part of cash-in-transit robbery investigation

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to a cash-in-transit van robbery which took place on Friday afternoon.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to a cash-in-transit van robbery which took place on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a business premises on Slaney Road in Glasnevin, Dublin shortly before 2.30pm.

When the van arrived for the cash collection, a white Ford Transit Connect van also pulled up to the business premises.

One man got out of the van and approached the security guard with what is believed to be a handgun and took the cash box from him.

Another man remained in the van during the incident, in which no one was physically harmed.

The white Ford Transit Connect van then left the scene, turned right onto Slaney Road and up onto Lagan Road.

Both men abandoned the van on and it was found burnt out at Lagan Road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything unusual between 1.30pm and 3pm in the vicinity of Slaney Road/Lagan Road or Glasnevin Industrial Estate.

They would also like to speak with any drivers who have dash cam footage, and may have been driving in the vicinity of the general Glasnevin Industrial area, to check it.

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors