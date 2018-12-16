Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing a man missing from Dublin.

Gardai appeal for assistance in tracing missing man (27) from Dublin

Brian Wallace (27) was last seen on North Circular Road at approximately 8.30a.m this morning, wearing navy trousers and a wine jacket with a hood.

He is described at 5' 10'' in height, stocky build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

It is understood that he has access to a white ford focus car with a partial registration number of 132 KK.

"Brian's family are concerned for his well being," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, The Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors