GARDAI have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing a missing teenager from Dublin.

Gardai appeal for assistance in tracing missing girl (16) in Dublin

Alannah Corrigan (16) was last seen in Dun Laoghaire on Thursday 14 February.

Alannah is described as being 4’ 7’’, of slight build and with black hair.

Anyone who has seen Alannah or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors