Gardai are seeking public assistance in tracing a 25-year-old man from Co Galway.

Gardai are seeking public assistance in tracing a 25-year-old man from Co Galway.

Gardai appeal for assistance in tracing man (25) missing from Galway

Robert Murray (25) is missing from his home in Salthill.

He was last seen on Tuesday January 8 in the Shop Street area of Galway at 10.15pm.

Robert is described as 5' 10" in height, of thin build and with black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers and a khaki green colour jacket.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors