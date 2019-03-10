A 31-year-old woman has been reported missing from her home in Dublin.

Gardai appeal for assistance in finding woman (31) missing from Dublin home

Celia Carson was last seen over a week ago, on March 1, at Andrew's Street in Dublin 2.

Gardai said that she has been known to frequent the Kilkenny area in the past.

Celia is described as being 5'2'', of a heavy build, with blue eyes and black hair.

When last seen she was wearing a navy blue Dublin GAA jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Celia or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Pearse St Garda Station on 01-6669000 or any garda station.

Online Editors