Gardai are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a woman and her daughter who are missing from their home in Cork.

Gardai 'anxious' for information on missing mother and her baby daughter

Susan Greene (36) and her 17-month-old daughter Sinetta were reported missing from their home in Skibbereen on October 1 2018.

Susan is described as being 5ft 2" in height with brown hair, but it is unknown what she was wearing when last seen.

They were reported missing by family members on October 10.

It is understood that Gardai are anxious to trace their whereabouts and that enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

