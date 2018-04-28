Gardai and PSNI hunt for pair wanted for 'range of offences'

Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of two men, James White and Alexis Guesto.

The two men are currently on the run and are believed to have recently travelled to Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland.

They have been sighted in the South Armagh and Newry areas. Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie said: “These two men are wanted in Northern Ireland for a range of offences, including breach of licence and warrants.

“We believe these two individuals have recently travelled to Northern Ireland from the Republic as a result of a number of reports to police regarding sightings of these two men in the South Armagh/Newry areas. “We have been and continue to work closely with colleagues in An Garda Siochana to establish the whereabouts of these two men

“Following a report of concern from a member of the public relating to a blue Peugeot parked in a car park on the Chancellors Road area of Mullaghbawn shortly after 1pm yesterday, Thursday 26 April, the vehicle was seized and the circumstances are being investigated by police. “Police are also aware of comments on social media regarding this vehicle and are appealing for anyone who observed the car in the local area or anyone who observed the occupant(s) of the car after it was parked to contact police.

“I would urge anyone who knows where these two men are, or believes they may have seen them or come into contact with them in recent days to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 495 of 26/04/18. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

