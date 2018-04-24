Gardai and family 'very concerned' after man (78) who suffers from memory loss goes missing in Dublin
The 78-year-old suffers from memory loss and has no English
Gardai have appealed to the public to help them find a man in his 70s who is missing in Dublin.
YanFun Sun (78) is missing from Dun Laoghaire since 8pm on Monday, April 23 when he left his daughter's house after a visit.
Mr Sun suffers from memory loss, has no English and has no knowledge of the area so his family and gardai are very concerned for him.
Mr Sun is described as being 5’ 9”, of slight build with grey hair and wears glasses.
When last seen Mr Sun was wearing a black baseball cap inscribed with "Fitzwilliam Casino”, a dark blue sleeveless jacket, a grey top, black trousers and brown shoes.
Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
