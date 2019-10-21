Gardai and army bomb disposal team attend incident near Christ Church Cathedral

GARDAI are currently at the scene of an incident outside Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin 8.

GARDAI are currently at the scene of an incident outside Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin 8.

The Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team are also at the scene and the area surrounding the cathedral is currently cordoned off.

AA Roadwatch are advising motorists that Christchurch place is closed inbound and outbound from the junction at Castle St to Nicholas St.

Traffic is being diverted down Winetavern St coming from High St and down Werbergh St coming from Dame St.

A number of Dublin Bus diversions are in place until further notice. Rputes 13, 27, 40, 49, 54a, 56a, 77a, 123, 150 are being diverted southbound and northbound.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

More to follow...

Online Editors