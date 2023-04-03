| 4.9°C Dublin

Garda with pig’s head and PSNI police van on fire: the other works posted by Eoin Ó Broin’s artist

A social media post by 'Spicebag' Expand
The altered image of a Famine eviction scene by Mála Spíosraí, who inserted private security officials and gardaí into the painting. Picture: Mála Spíosraí/twitter Expand

The altered image of a Famine eviction scene by Mála Spíosraí, who inserted private security officials and gardaí into the painting. Picture: Mála Spíosraí/twitter

Fionnán Sheahan

The artist behind Eoin Ó Broin’s depiction of gardaí taking part in a famine-era eviction has also shared images of a garda with a pig's head and a burning PSNI van.

The artist known as “Spicebag” also accuses gardaí of protecting bailiffs at an eviction.

