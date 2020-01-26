Garda watchdog moves over QIH leaks to media

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) opened the investigation earlier this month to establish whether there was an "unlawful disclosure of information" and "potential interference in the administration of justice" by gardai.

The watchdog's intervention comes five months into two high-profile Garda investigations into a campaign of sabotage and intimidation directed at the companies formerly owned by the billionaire, Sean Quinn.

Although not named by GSOC, it is understood that the public interest investigation centres on concerns raised by John McCartin, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), that details from statements he made to gardai had been leaked to a newspaper. These details touched on threats he had received and other matters pertaining to QIH.

As Mr McCartin had made the statements to gardai in Co Leitrim, where he lives, he complained to the chief superintendent of the Leitrim division, Kevin English. It is understood that Chief Superintendent English referred Mr McCartin's concerns to GSOC. The watchdog then concluded an investigation into alleged Garda leaks was warranted in the public interest.

The watchdog opened the inquiry under Section 102 (4) of the Garda Siochana Act, which allows it to instigate an investigation into alleged Garda misconduct without receiving a complaint and if it is deemed in the public interest.

The move is regarded by gardai as significant, given the high-profile nature of the case and the limited number of public interest investigations it launches each year.

In the nine months to September last year, the watchdog opened 32 public interest investigations.

Contacted by the Sunday Independent yesterday, Mr McCartin said that he did not complain to GSOC but he was aware the watchdog had opened a public interest investigation on his concerns.

"I am aware GSOC have opened an investigation and I will correspond with them in due course."

The watchdog's probe is the latest in a string of inquiries generated by the campaign of sabotage and intimidation on Sean Quinn's old businesses and its current and former management teams.

One investigation is focussing on the abduction and assault on Kevin Lunney, a director of QIH last September. A second is investigating the historic campaign of sabotage and intimidation against the company and current and former executives which continued over eight years.

The Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, has met the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings twice since the attack on Mr Lunney in September. When a second death threat was issued against the five directors in October, they were formally notified in Garda Information Message (GIM) of a threat to their safety.

The five directors are Mr McCartin, Liam McCaffrey, Kevin Lunney and his brother, Tony, and Dara O'Reilly.

Sean Quinn has denied that he had anything to do with the attacks on the Quinn Industrial Holdings after he was ousted from his business, or the campaign of intimidation against new management teams. Mr Quinn also wrote to the Vatican to complain that he was the victim of a public vilification as a result of a sermon given by the local priest, Fr Oliver O'Reilly, condemning the "paymaster" behind the attack on Mr Lunney.

He has repeatedly condemned the attack on Kevin Lunney as "barbaric".

In statements to this newspaper and to gardai, Mr Quinn has directed a series of questions and counter allegations at the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

The current directors led a buy-out of Sean Quinn's former companies, backed by US investors, after he was ousted from his businesses. Mr Quinn and his son were brought back into the businesses as consultants on six-figure salaries. The relationship soured after a year and the Quinns and the directors parted company.

The statement from GSOC said: "Following a notification from An Garda Siochana of a complaint from a member of the public, the Commission has opened an investigation into alleged unlawful disclosure of information by a member or members of AGS and potential interference in the administration of justice. The notification included concerns about protecting the integrity of ongoing Garda investigations and the Commission was satisfied that it is in the public interest to investigate these serious allegations."

Sunday Independent