Gardaí urge victims of Snapchat 'fight club' to report any incidents

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have been assaulted as part of a so-called 'fight-club' craze which is sweeping across social media to make contact with them.

Numerous videos have been shared through an online group styling itself Irish­Drilling via Snapchat.

Some of the videos show young children being punched and kicked in what appear to be organised fights as well as random attacks.

While the videos were thought to have been filmed only in Limerick, it's speculated more have been recorded in other parts of the country.

Fianna Fáil councillor Cathal Crowe, who serves a constituency along the Clare-Limerick border, said he had made a formal complaint to gardaí after viewing the videos, which he described as "disgusting".

Mr Crowe said he was also approached by very concerned parents, including parents of children who appear in some of the videos.

In one of the videos, a youth appears to repeatedly punch another youth in the face on the bonnet of a car.

A Garda spokesman said officers had made "numerous enquiries in relation to this matter" but no victim has come forward to make a formal complaint. "However, if anyone has been a victim of any assault, we would urge them to contact their local Garda station and the matter will be investigated fully," the spokesman added.

