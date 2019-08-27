A refurbished Stepaside Garda Station is to be handed over to An Garda Síochána by the end of September.

A refurbished Stepaside Garda Station is to be handed over to An Garda Síochána by the end of September.

Gardaí to get refurbished station in Stepaside next month

The move was confirmed by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in a letter to a local council representative.

The Co Dublin garda station was one of 139 closed between 2012 and 2013 during a period of significant cutbacks.

But the move proved hugely controversial in the area, with local groups campaigning for its reopening amid a reported spike in break-ins.

In a letter to Cllr Michael Fleming, who chairs the village’s business association, OPW chairman Maurice Buckley said refurbishment work was progressing and it was expected the handover would take place by the end of September.

However, it remains unclear how many gardaí will be deployed at the station, where they will be drawn from, and whether the station will have any specific functions.

There has been speculation locally that the station could house a traffic unit, but this has not been confirmed.

Cllr Fleming welcomed plans for the station’s handover, but called for Garda authorities to outline their plans for the facility.

“People in Stepaside are anxious to have the station back,” he said.

“We feel we need to have clarity how many guards are going into it and where they are coming from. Are we getting gardaí redeployed from within the same district or are we getting an extra 25 guards? It is important we get the detail on this.”

Queries on the issue have been submitted to the Garda Press Office by Independent.ie.

The reopening of the station was a key demand of Transport Minister Shane Ross when the Independent Alliance entered government.

The garda station is one of six due to reopen under a pilot scheme.

The others are in Ballinspittle in Co Cork, Bawnboy in Co Cavan, Donard in Co Wicklow, Rush in Co Dublin and Leighlinbridge in Carlow.

Online Editors