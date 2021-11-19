A serving garda is under criminal investigation over an alleged theft from a Deliveroo driver in Dublin.

The officer has also been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation into his interaction with the delivery cyclist.

An allegation was made by a female worker earlier this year that two men pertaining to be gardaí searched her.

During the incident, which happened on September 7, it was alleged that the plain clothed men informed her they were seizing her bicycle and took the keys to her apartment.

They then carried out a search of the property and a complaint was later made by the woman that an amount of money had been stolen.

An investigation was launched and an evo-fit of the two suspects alleged to be impersonating gardaí was circulated.

It later emerged that both men were serving garda members after one of them came forward about the incident.

Last month Garda Headquarters said that it was carrying out a scoping exercises into the incident and a senior garda was appointed to oversee the inquiry.

It has now emerged that this has been upgraded to a criminal investigation and that an officer has been suspended from duty.

A spokesman for the force said: “An Garda Síochána has commenced a criminal investigation into certain matters highlighted in the scoping exercise.

“A member of An Garda Síochána has been suspended from active duty.”