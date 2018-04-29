Garda suffers injuries to head, body and face following attack with metal baseball bat in Dublin
A Garda has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries to his head, body and face following an attack involving a metal baseball bat in Dublin last night.
According to gardai, the incident took place at approximately 7.30pm last night when two gardai attempted to conduct a search on a male on Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin 18.
During the search attempt a large crowd gathered and one of the gardai was struck a number of times with a metal baseball bat.
He sustained injuries to his head, face and body and he was taken to Tallaght Hospital, where he remains.
A follow-up operation after midnight in the same area saw a man in his 50s arrested and a number of items being seized.
During this incident a member of An Garda Siochana was bitten by a dog and required hospital treatment.
The man in his 50s is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.
Online Editors