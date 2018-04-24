A canal is being searched by gardai for a man who has been missing for almost four weeks.

Garda sub-aqua unit join search for man (26) missing for almost a month

Edgars Lemanis (26) has been missing from Edenderry in Co Offaly since March 31.

Gardai confirmed that their sub-aqua unit has been deployed to help with the search effort in Edenderry. A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "We can confirm searches are being conducted in the Grand Canal today for missing person Edgars Lemanis."

He was last seen at approximately 11pm on the March 31 at Newberry Close, Edenderry. He is 6'2" in height, short brown hair and strong build.

Edgars was last seen wearing a grey jacket and dark chino type trousers. Gardaí have said they are "concerned" for Edgars and are urging anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

