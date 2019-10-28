News Irish News

Monday 28 October 2019

Garda station badly damaged by fire

Stock photo. Photo: PA
Conor Feehan

A Garda station in Co Monaghan has been badly damaged in a fire early this morning.

The blaze occurred at Emyvale Garda Station close to the border with Northern Ireland.

The alarm was raised at 5.30am this morning and emergency services have extinguished the blaze.

Gardaí have cordoned off the station pending an examination later today.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

More to follow...

Online Editors

