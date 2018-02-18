Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer goods from Fairyhouse Market
Gardaí have seized counterfeit goods worth an estimated €50,000 during an operation in Fairyhouse Market, Co Meath.
The operation involving gardai and brand agencies representing 20 different companies, identified a number of stalls dealing in alleged counterfeit goods.
Gardaí seized goods being sold which were priced at the market in excess of €50,000 and which would have a value if genuine of in excess of €300,000.
The operation took place at 10.45am on Sunday.
The seizure included large amounts of sports clothing, designer handbags, watches, designer clothing and designer accessories.
The goods were counterfeit or copies of a number of branded names including Michael Kors, Adidas, Nike, North Face, Montcler, Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss, Abercrombie and Fitch, Calvin Klein, Hollister Canada Goose, Superdry, Under Armour and Rolex.
No arrests were made during the operation.
