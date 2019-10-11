GARDAÍ have seized cocaine worth in the region of €130,000 after a garda noticed a man acting suspiciously.

GARDAÍ have seized cocaine worth in the region of €130,000 after a garda noticed a man acting suspiciously.

Gardaí seize €130,000 worth of cocaine after pursuing a man who was 'acting suspiciously'

The man fled on foot last night in Bray after being approached by the garda.

After what gardaí described as 'a brief persuit', the man - who is in his 20s - was caught and arrested.

Gardaí then noticed a bag stashed under a parked car. The bag contained around 1.8kg of cocaine - pending analysis - with a street value of around €130,000.

The man is currently detained in Bray Garda Station, according to gardai.

"As part of an ongoing operation by Gardaí into the sale and supply of controlled substances, Gardaí from Bray and Bray District Drugs Unit observed a male on the Bray Main Street on Thursday," a spokesperson told Indepedent.ie.

"When approached by Gardaí the man in his 20s fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit a man was arrested and a bag was also located from under a parked car. Further examination of the plastic bag found it contained approximately 1.8kg of cocaine -pending analysis - with an estimated street value of €130,000.

"The man was arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and was conveyed to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996."

Online Editors