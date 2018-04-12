Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 21-year-old woman

Diana Rostas was last seen leaving her home at Clogher Road in Crumlin on Monday, April 9.

She is described as 5ft tall, blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.

Gardaí and Diana’s family are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.